Three killed in elephant attack in Odisha

Dhenkanal/Nuapada: As many as three persons were killed in two separate incidents of elephant attack in Odisha today.

While two persons were killed in Dhenkanal district, another one was trampled to death in Nuapada district.

According to reports, around 40 elephants were reportedly spotted near Sanakhandanala Ashram in Kamakhyanagar area of Dhenkanal district last night. Two persons were crushed to death by the herd at a riverbank near the Ashram this morning while they had gone to attend call of nature.

On the other hand, a farmer was trampled to death by a group of elephants, has ventured into human habitat in search of food, at Karangabhatta village in Komna area of Nuapada district this morning while he had gone to his farmland.

The deceased has been identified as Sahadev Parabhuey.