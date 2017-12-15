Three killed in business plane crash in Germany

Berlin: A small business plane crashed Thursday evening in southwestern Germany, killing three people, local media said.
The accident took place in Ravensburg, the German federal state of Baden-Wuerttemberg. The Cessna Citation Mustang Model 510 was on its way from the Frankfurt-Egelsbach airfield to Friedrichshafen, but went down in a forest area, Germany’s Southwest Broadcasting Company reported.
The aircraft with the destination at the Bodensee-Airport Friedrichshafen took off at Egelsbach near Frankfurt, and was said to have already landed. But, suddenly the radio contact was broken off, according to the report. The reason of the accident is still unclear.