Three killed, 35 injured after bus turns turtle in Puri

Puri: In a heart-wrenching incident, three persons have been killed and over 35 injured after a bus with 52 passengers on board turned turtle on Kakatpur-Astarang road in Puri district today morning.

Seven accident survivors have sustained multiple fractures and injuries and are in a critical condition.

Four persons have been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack while rest admitted to a multi-speciality hospital here. Out of which 13 critically injured have been referred to the Capital hospital and the count seems likely to increase.

The casualties include the bus conductor who was crushed under the vehicle, said a para-medical staff of Kakatpur PHC.

The bus was lifted with the help of a crane and the injured were removed after its panes were broken. The bodies of the deceased were also retrieved by rescue workers. The rescue operation lasted for an hour with two units of Fire Services and six 108 ambulance which were rushed to hospitals for emergency treatment.