Three Jallikattu spectators killed in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Three spectators of Jallikattu or bull taming sport were killed and several injured at different places in Tamil Nadu when bulls attacked them, according to reports.

In a village in Sivaganga district — around 500 km from here — two persons were killed when a bull attacked them on being released. Around 50 persons were injured in the attack.

Similarly, in a Jallikattu in Trichy district, around 350 km from here, one spectator was killed and several were injured in a bull’s attack.

Meanwhile, at Alanganallur in Madurai district, Jallikattu was jointly flagged off by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

Around 1,000 bulls and over 1,200 bull tamers participated in the event.

Jallikattu is Tamil Nadu’s traditional sport which is part of Pongal festivities.