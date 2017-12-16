Headlines

Three injured in wild boar attack in Kendrapara

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
wild boar attack

Kendrapara: In another incidence of man-animal conflict, at least three people were injured in a wild boar attack at Badatubi village under Mahakalpada block in Kendrapara district today.

According to reports, the trio had gone to their farmlands to harvest paddy crops when they were attacked by the wild swine.

“One Gagan Mandal was first attacked by the boar while harvesting paddy crops and when two others came to his rescue, the animal also attacked them”, said a local villager.

Resentment sparked off among the locals after the incident as many such cases of wild boar attacks have been reported in Mahakalpada and Rajnagar areas during the last 15 days.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Zaira Wasim Zaira Wasim
1.3K
Headlines

Dangal girl Zaira Wasim molestation case: CM Mehbooba Mufti calls for strict action
elephants elephants
1.0K
State at Large

Elephant herd creates panic on NH 215 in Keonjhar
Hockey World League Hockey World League
882
Headlines

HWL Final: Naveen awards Rs 10 lakh to each Team India player after win against Germany

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top