Three injured in wild boar attack in Kendrapara

Kendrapara: In another incidence of man-animal conflict, at least three people were injured in a wild boar attack at Badatubi village under Mahakalpada block in Kendrapara district today.

According to reports, the trio had gone to their farmlands to harvest paddy crops when they were attacked by the wild swine.

“One Gagan Mandal was first attacked by the boar while harvesting paddy crops and when two others came to his rescue, the animal also attacked them”, said a local villager.

Resentment sparked off among the locals after the incident as many such cases of wild boar attacks have been reported in Mahakalpada and Rajnagar areas during the last 15 days.