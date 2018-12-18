Three income tax, one IOCL officials held for bribery

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested an inspector of Income Tax, New Delhi for accepting a bribe of Rs 60,000 from the complainant.

A case was registered on a complaint. It has been alleged that the complainant received notices from Income Tax Officer, Ward No. 42(3), for not showing the cash in his account in the returns filed by him in the Income Tax Department and also had not deposited the tax related to a contract of wine shop taken by him in Jaipur.

It was further alleged that in lieu of settlement of the matter, the Inspector, Income Tax Ward No. 42(3) demanded bribe from the complainant. CBI laid a trap and caught the Inspector while accepting bribe of Rs. 60,000/- from the complainant.

Searches were conducted at the official/residential premise of the accused which led to the recovery of incriminating documents.

In another case, CBI has arrested an Inspector of Income Tax, Ward 6 (2), Jaipur and another official of the department in a bribery case.

CBI had registered the case against Inspector, Income Tax, Ward 6 (2), Jaipur on a complaint alleging that the accused had demanded a bribe of Rs. 2 lakh and after negotiation agreed to accept Rs. 40,000/- from the complainant for not taking action on a notice issued to him by the Income Tax department.

The accused directed the complainant to deliver the amount to his subordinate official. CBI laid a trap and caught the said official red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs. 10,000/- from the complainant on behalf of Income Tax Inspector.

In yet another case, CBI has arrested an Officer (Admin & Welfare), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Begusarai (Bihar) for demanding & accepting a bribe of Rs. 20,000/- from the complainant.

A case was registered against the Officer (Admin & Welfare), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Barauni, District- Begusarai (Bihar) on the allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs. 20,000/- for clearing complainant’s bills pertaining to vehicle given on hire to IOCL, Barauni. CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding & accepting bribe of Rs. 20,000/- from the complainant.

The arrested accused were produced before the Designated Court and remanded to Judicial Custody.