Three including close aide of D Brothers arrested, fire arm seized

Pragativadi News Service
Cuttack: The Commissionerate Police on Sunday arrested three criminals including Lalan Gupta, one of the close aides of Dhal Samant brothers aka D brothers gang. A country made double barrel fire arm and two rounds of live ammunition have been recovered from his possession.

According to reports, a special team intercepted Lalan with his two associates- Biranchi Nayak of Seikh Baazar and Chanda Behera of Machhua Baazar near CDA in Cuttack.

Senior police officials said that the criminals were key associates of gangsters-Sushil and Sushant Dhal Samant and were involved in extortion, arms deal and several other crimes in the city.

