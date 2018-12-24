Three held for swindling money from patient’s kin at Sambalpur DHH

Sambalpur: Police on Monday arrested three persons on charges of swindling money from a patient’s kin at the Sambalpur District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) last night.

According to police, one Jitendra Kumar Nayak (25) from Samalmaliha in Angul district lodged a complaint last night alleging that three persons, among which one identified himself as a doctor, cheated Rs 32, 520 from him on the pretext of buying medicines for him.

The complainant told the police that he was struggling to buy medicines for his ailing sister, who is undergoing treatment at the hospital for cancer, when one Prasant Pradhan approached him and identified himself as a doctor.

He assured Nayak to provide medicines at a cheaper price and called up two others— Pyarimohan Pradhan and Dalaganjan Naik, for the purpose.

Pyarimohan then asked for the prescription and said that the medicines would cost Rs 32, 520. After getting the money, the trio left the spot and asked Nayak to wait until they return with the medicines, the police said.

Jitendra realised that he has been cheated only after none of them showed up for hours, and subsequently reported the matter to the Town Police Station.

Acting swiftly, the police managed to nab the accused trio this morning. The cops also recovered the entire cash amount (Rs 32,520) and four mobile phones from them.

A case has been registered against the trio under Sections 419, 420 and 34 of IPC and forwarded to the court, the police said.