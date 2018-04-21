Three forest officials thrashed by locals while attempting to rape woman

Balasore: Three forest officials were mercilessly thrashed by locals for allegedly attempting to rape a woman in Tenda village in Sajanagarh panchayat under Nilagiri police limits in the district on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Forest Guard Anjan Das, workers Ganeshwar Biswal and Budhiram Murmu.

The incident occurred last night when the woman was camping at her scaffold to guard paddy crops at a farmland under Sataghati Dam.

According to reports, the accused trio along with a colleague reached the scaffold and attempted to outrage her modesty after overpowering her. However, some locals heard her screams and reached out to help the victim immediately and nabbed three of the accused while another managed to escape from the spot.

Irate villagers roughed up the accused for hours before police reached the village and took them into custody.

Police have registered a case in the incident and are on the run to trace the absconding accused.