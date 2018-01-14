Three of family killed in road accident in Keonjhar

Anandpur: In a shocking incident, three members of a family including a minor were killed on NH-20 near Kolimati area under Anandpur police limits in Keonjhar district after a speeding truck ran over a bike on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Dinbandhu Tripathy, his wife and 11-year-old son from Suanpada village under Ramachandrapur police limits in the district.

The incident took place at around 9 AM in the morning while Dinbandhu along with his family was on his way to Ghatagaon Maa Tarini Temple on a bike.

Driver of a speeding lorry truck coming from the opposite direction lost control over the wheels on the NH and ended up mowing down the bike. The trio died on the spot.

Tension gripped the area following the accident as locals staged a road blockade on the NH after nabbing the driver of the truck. The blockade disrupted traffic flow on Keonjhar-Panikoili route for hours.

The blockade was removed only after Anandpur police reached the spot and arrested the truck driver and seized his vehicle.

Police have sent the bodies for postmortem to a nearby hospital and registered a case of unnatural death in the incident.