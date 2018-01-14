Three of family die in road mishap in Sundargarh

Sundargarh: In a tragic incident, three people including a woman, her grandson and grand daughter were killed when a stone-laden truck hit a tractor and overturned at Kalodihi under Kansbahal police outpost on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Kalosika Minz (53), Arman Batla Minz (17) and Preeti Minz (15). Arman and Preeti are grand children of Kalosika Minz of Kalodihi.

Tension prevailed after the incident, as hundreds of locals staged a road blockade in the area, demanding compensation of Rs 30 lakh to the family of the victims.

According to reports, the deceased were walking down in that area when the truck overturned and the stone blocks fell on them. All three persons died on the spot.