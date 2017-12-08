Three of a family die of food poisoning in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In a heart-wrenching incidence, three members of a family died of suspected food poisoning in Ganjam district.

The son and daughter of Banambar Pradhan died on Wednesday while his wife died at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

Pradhan, a resident of Rambha village, said his family members fell ill after they had dinner on Tuesday night. The sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Chhatrapur, Ramesh Chandra Sethi and other police officials visited the house of Pradhan and started inquiry into the mysterious deaths of the family members.

“We have collected some sample of the curry which they had taken in the dinner and sent it for test in the forensic laboratory at Bhubaneswar,” said the SDPO.

“We will send sample for viscera test to the State Forensic Science Laboratory, Bhubaneswar to ascertain the type of the poison that claimed three lives of a family,” said Sudeepa Das, head of department (in-charge) of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology department, MKCG Medical College here.

Sources said the family, residing at Panthanivas Street in Rambha, reportedly ate toxic cauliflower curry. They developed nausea, vomiting and loose motion. Later, they were rushed to Chhatrapur sub-divisional hospital by neighbours. The deceased have been identified as Kumari Pradhan (49), her son Soumyaranjan and daughter Kamalini.