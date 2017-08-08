PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Three of family die after eating Raksha Bandhan cake

Raksha Bandhan

Umarkote: Three persons died and one other fell ill after eating cakes prepared for the occasion of Raksha Bandhan at village Haldi in Umarkote area on Monday. The deceased were identified as Laxmi Harijan (25), her brother-in-law Dibang Harijan (14) and her daughter Sabhya Harijan (7).

According to sources, the cake was given to them by Laxmi’s sister to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. Laxmi and Sabhya died in their house and Dibang at the Umarkote Community Health Centre (CHC) during the course of treatment.

Laxmi’s another daughter Lalita (4) is still in critical condition, said Umarkote CHC Medical Officer Dr Santosh Kumar Panda.

A bizarre incident happened as the family members of the deceased, soon after the incident, took the dead bodies and buried them in graveyard without investigation. A police team and an Executive Magistrate immediately rushed to the spot and seized the bodies and sent them for autopsy.

An investigation from a different angle was on to ascertain the truth behind the deaths, revealed Umarkote SDPO Gopinath Manipatro.

 

