Three of family dead in accident in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: In a shocking incident, three persons of a family died this afternoon after a truck hit the bike they were travelling on near Dhenkanal College By-pass in the town.

The victims of the accident have been identified as Subash alias Ambuja Malik, his wife, two-year-old son and five-year-old daughter of Joranda area under Gandia police limits in Dhenkanal district.

According to reports, while the two children died on the spot, the couple was rushed to Dhenkanal district headquarters hospital in critical conditions.

However, the husband succumbed to his injuries in the hospital and the wife was later shifted to SCB Hospital in Cuttack as her health condition deteriorated.

The mishap occurred at around 1 pm while the family was returning home after treatment of the daughter in a private hospital in Cuttack.

Irate locals chased and overpowered the driver of the truck who was fleeing the spot after the accident and handed him over to the police.

Police have launched a probe into the incident sending the bodies for post-mortem.