Paralakhemundi: In a tragic incident, three including father and two sons were died of and three others have been hospitalised due to suffocation.

The incident took place on Tuesday at Badakalakoti in Gajapati district of Odisha , while they were cleaning a well.

As per sources, Phainat Gamanga and his two sons died inside a well while they were cleaning.Three others also have fallen sick while they were trying to rescued them.