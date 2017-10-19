Three dead, two injured in road mishap in Cuttack

Cuttack: At least three persons were killed and two others were critically injured when a car carrying them was hit by an unknown vehicle in the wee hours today near Balikuda on NH 16 in Cuttack.

The deceased have been identified as Ratan Jena, Trinath Mohapatra, and Durga Prasad Singh of Netaji Nagar under Madhupatna area in the city.

The injured were rushed to the SCB Medical College and Hospital here for treatment.

The accident was so severe that three occupants died on the spot and their bodies were brought out by police after cutting metal pieces with a gas cutter.

The ill-fated Maruti Swift car met the accident when all the five were travelling from Bhubaneswar towards Cuttack.

Police reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident. A case has been registered in this connection.