Headlines

Three dead in separate wall collapse incidents in Odisha

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Three dead in separate wall collapse incidents in Odisha

Rayagada /Kalahandi: At least three persons were killed in two separate incidents of wall collapse in the state due to heavy rain on Saturday morning.

According to sources, the first incident is reported from Rayagada district. A man and his wife were killed and their son sustained injuries after the wall of their house fell on them when they were sleeping. The minor boy was rushed by the locals to the nearby hospital.

The deceased were identified as Madhab Loya and Dasamanti Loya.

In another incident a mentally-challenged woman was crushed to death after the wall of her house caved in. The incident took place at Pitaguda village under Junagarh block in Kalahandi district.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Government-run schools to remain open on Sundays Government-run schools to remain open on Sundays
1.2K
Headlines

Government-run schools to remain open on Sundays
central bureau of investigation central bureau of investigation
1.2K
Headlines

CBI files chargesheet against Samruddha Jeevan directors in Rs 3.4 Cr ponzi scam
New Rs 100 note New Rs 100 note
1.2K
Business

New Rs 100 currency note coming by next month
To Top