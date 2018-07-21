Three dead in separate wall collapse incidents in Odisha

Rayagada /Kalahandi: At least three persons were killed in two separate incidents of wall collapse in the state due to heavy rain on Saturday morning.

According to sources, the first incident is reported from Rayagada district. A man and his wife were killed and their son sustained injuries after the wall of their house fell on them when they were sleeping. The minor boy was rushed by the locals to the nearby hospital.

The deceased were identified as Madhab Loya and Dasamanti Loya.

In another incident a mentally-challenged woman was crushed to death after the wall of her house caved in. The incident took place at Pitaguda village under Junagarh block in Kalahandi district.