Three dead in accident in capital city

Bhubaneswar: Three people died in an accident between two four wheelers on Tamando overbridge on Friday late night. Two more have been severely injured in the accident.

The incident occurred at around 12.30 am when a Scorpio travelling from Khurda to Bhubaneswar lost control and toppled to the other side of the divider and hit a Ford Figo travelling from Bhubaneswar towards Khurda. All the five passengers of the Figo and the driver of the Scorpio were injured severely. Police and locals rescued the passengers and took them to Capital Hospital and AIIMS but three died on the way. The two others have been shifted to critical care at SCB Medical.

The passengers of the Figo who were killed in the mishap were from Gopalpur and were on the way home from Puri. Two of the them have been identified as Prabhat Behera and Sarat Behera.

In another incident in Khandagiri, a Bolero hit two cyclists who hail from Salepur but live in Dumduma. Both work in a security firm and were going for their night duty. Police has admitted them in the hospital.