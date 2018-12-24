Three children taken ill after consuming expired medicines in Kendrapara village

Kendrapara: Three children were taken ill at Kharinasi village under Mahakalapada block in Kendrapara district after they consumed expired medicines last night.

Reportedly, the children are undergoing treatment at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital and their health condition is stated to be stable.

Sources said the incident happened after the kids consumed some expired medicines assuming it to chocolates while playing. Minutes after that they complained of severe stomach pain.

They were rushed to Ramnagar Community Health Centre and later shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH).

Subsequently, they were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital as their health condition deteriorated.