Three arrested for Puri hotelier murder

Puri: Three men were arrested on Tuesday late night in the murder case of Puri based lawyer and hotelier Chandan Kumar Behera. He was brutally stabbed several times with the help of sharp weapon on Sunday evening.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Puri SP Sarthak Sarangi said that three men identified as Jaga, Brajabandhu and Nittu have been arrested for conspiring Behera’s murder.

“Behera had acquired the land for his Sai Kutir Lodge and Khushi restaurant with help of two of these accused men who were employed at his lodge also. But after he had leased out his lodge, he was not able to pay their dues and had to remove them from job. They had several arguments frequently, both face to face an on phone. Later Behera had given them a room at his Khushi restaurant with arrangement for free food there.

When Behera visited the restaurant on January 6, the accused had a severe argument with him wherein he also threatened them to remove from the restaurant. Out of anger, the three men conspired his death,” said the Puri SP.

Behera was hacked to death on the lawn of his lodge around 7.30 pm by them. The trio confessed their crime, said police adding that further details are being probed. He also said that none of the arrested men have any criminal history apart from reports of small time threatening.