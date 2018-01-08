State at Large

Three arrested for posting derogatory FB remarks on woman BJP leader

Jajpur: Police on Sunday arrested three youths on charges of posting derogatory remarks against BJP’s State secretary Simantini Jena on social media.

The arrested are Pabitra Samal (29) of Bilikana, Biswajit Singh (28) of Anaka and Prasanna Baliarsingh (30) of Nuahat.

Police into action after Jena lodged a complaint with on Saturday night.

According to the complaint, Samal uploaded Jena’s photograph with local MLA and BJD spokesperson Amar Prasad Satpathy on social networking site Facebook (FB) with insulting and derogatory remarks on Friday.

The other two accused apparently posted lewd and offensive comments on Jena’s photograph. Jena had submitted the soft and hard copies of the social media post to the police.

The mobile phone of Samal has also been seized. The accused were arrested under Sections 509, 292 and 34 of the IPC and Section 66 (E) of the Information Technology Act, police said.

