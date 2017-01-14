Thousands take holy dip at Gangasagar on Makar Sankranti

West Bengal: Over thousands pilgrims from across India and abroad took a holy dip at the Gangasagar on Saturday on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti and offered prayers at Kapil Muni Ashram amidst tight security sources said.
Almost 200 CCTV cameras at the ‘mela-ground’ and increased the number of life saving vessels in the river. Around 10-12 lakh pilgrims have bathed so far since the morning. More people are coming for the holy dip.
The Gangasagar Mela is considered as the second largest assembly of people after the quadrennial Kumbha Mela (fair). The devout believe that a dip in the sacred water at this time washes off sins of a lifetime.