Thousands take dip in Ganga on Kartik Purnima

Haridwar: Hundreds and thousands of Hindu devotees took a holy dip in the river Ganga on the occasion of ‘Kartik Purnima’ on Saturday.

Pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan travelled miles to be part of the festivities, according to reports.

Amid tight security, all the roads were chock-a-block with people as they headed for the Har Ki Paudi’s Brahm Kund.

Keeping in view the large turnout in the city, adequate security deployment has been done, according to sources.

