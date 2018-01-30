Third Scorpene-class submarine Karanj will be launched tomorrow

New Delhi: The third Scorpene-class submarine Karanj will be launched at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd tomorrow. Admiral Sunil Lanba, chief of the Naval Staff, will be the chief guest on the occasion.

The state-of-the-art technology utilized for construction of the Scorpene-class submarines has ensured superior stealth features such as advanced acoustic silencing techniques, low radiated noise levels, hydro-dynamically optimized shape and the ability to launch a crippling attack on the enemy using precision-guided weapons.

The attack can be launched with both torpedoes and tube launched anti-ship missiles, whilst underwater or on the surface. The stealth of this potent platform is enhanced by the special attention given to various signatures. These stealth features give it invulnerability, unmatched by most submarines.

Last year, on 14 December, INS Kalvari, the first Scorpene-class submarine was commissioned into the Indian Navy, by Prime Minister. Khanderi, the second Scorpene-class submarine was launched at MDL in January 2017, and is currently undergoing the rigorous phase of sea trials and is also scheduled to be delivered shortly.