Third phase polls tomorrow

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
panchayat polls

Bhubaneswar: The third phase panchayat polls for 175 Zilla Parishad posts will be conducted across 65 blocks under all the 30 districts of the state on Friday.

As many as 53, 23,993 voters are expected to turn out for exercising their adult franchise for elections into 1394 GPs and 18859 wards.

About 757 candidates will undergo public test for 175 zilla parishad posts.

The state witnessed an increasing margin of turn out from 71 to 73 per cent during first and second phase polls respectively.

During the last two phases of elections, the BJD led the number of ZP seats with wins in 200 posts followed by BJP with 129 posts. The Congress has been pushed to the third choice party with only 27 ZP posts.

After reports of poll violence, ballot box loot and attack on polling officials the election commission has directed collectors, SPs to ensure more security, vigilance, installation of CCTV at sensitive booths to prevent any untoward incidents.

