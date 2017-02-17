Third phase polls: Close call for BJD as BJP not far behind

Bhubaneswar: The three tier panchayat polls has completed its third phase of voting and like the previous two times, BJP’s performance has shaken the earth from under BJD’s feet.

While the ruling party claimed 87 zilla parishad zones, the lotus has made its mark in an extremely close 72 zones. Congress is clearly far behind at 12 seats while independent candidates have taken over four seats.

BJP’s slogan ‘India is changing; Odisha will change’ has come true with their surprise victory across the state that has challenged BJD’s 17 year old legacy of clean sweeping elections.

Earlier on Friday, while the third phase polls were on, BJD spokesperson Sashibhushan Behera had remarked that BJP was bragging about its success whereas it had not won a single seat in 10 districts. But this satire crashed within a few hours as BJP crushed BJD in those particular districts. Traditionally BJD centres, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Balasore districts have also given way for lotus to bloom.

In eight zones of Jajpur, BJD claimed 6 and BJP won 2 while in Balasore BJD won in 3 zones while BJP snatched 4 and Congress managed 1. In Angul, BJD and BJP won 4 each.