Theatre fest in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Theatre lovers can enjoy plays from across the state in the capital city. As many as 12 plays are being performed at Bhanjakala Mandap, which will continue till May 12. Organised by the State Culture Department and Odisha Sangeet Natak Academy and Odisha Natya Sangha, plays from various parts of the state will be part of this festival that has already kick started from May 1.The organisers said that the monthly theatre “Natyadhara” organised at Bhanjakala Mandap on first three days of every month had been halted due to renovation works going on here. After the auditorium was fully operational once again the monthly theatre festival started with the festival of previous three months included this month.

Established theatre troupe Shatabdira Kalakara staged its play “Babaji”, which is the first modern Odia play written by Jaganmohan Lala and re-written by Gopal Chhotray, on the opening evening. Plays like “Mruganabhi” by Kalakara from Balasore, “Pili Saja” by Rangabhumi from Bhubaneswar, “Salam” by Rangakarmee, ‘Nacha, Manisha pari naacha’ by International theatre, ‘Barbara” by Samrat Siye Kalara Pujari, “Sua’” by Kalaparishad from Dhenkanal, ‘Thunta Gacchara Chhai” by Manan, “Ugresan Ubacha” by Shrashta from Balasore, “Adha Adha” by Charlie Chaplin from Dhenkanal, “Bhuligale Bhala” by Pranati Kala mandir from Puri and “Pratirupa” by Ame Srusshti from Bhubaneswar have been scheduled to be performed.

On the first evening several theatre personalities were felicitated.