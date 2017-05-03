Theatre fest in Bhubaneswar

Established theatre troupe Shatabdira Kalakara staged its play “Babaji”, which is the first modern Odia play written by Jaganmohan Lala and re-written by Gopal Chhotray, on the opening evening. Plays like “Mruganabhi” by Kalakara from Balasore, “Pili Saja” by Rangabhumi from Bhubaneswar, “Salam” by Rangakarmee, ‘Nacha, Manisha pari naacha’ by International theatre, ‘Barbara” by Samrat Siye Kalara Pujari, “Sua’” by Kalaparishad from Dhenkanal, ‘Thunta Gacchara Chhai” by Manan, “Ugresan Ubacha” by Shrashta from Balasore, “Adha Adha” by Charlie Chaplin from Dhenkanal, “Bhuligale Bhala” by Pranati Kala mandir from Puri and “Pratirupa” by Ame Srusshti from Bhubaneswar have been scheduled to be performed.
On the first evening several theatre personalities were felicitated.