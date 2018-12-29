The Kapil Sharma Show back on TV screens from tonight

Mumbai: The second season of The Kapil Sharma Show is set to premiere on the small screens from today and will be aired every Saturday & Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.

Along with the old cast comedians like Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda and Sumona Chakravarti and the new ones like Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek will be joining Kapil Sharma in the show.

Salman Khan, who will be collaborating with Kapil Sharma for the show as the producer also announced the return of the show on his Twitter handle.

Iss weekend ki alag hi hai baat! Kyunki honge aapke saath, @KapilSharmaK9! Masti aur entertainment se bhara, dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, aaj se har Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje sirf @SonyTV par. pic.twitter.com/kHvd4dL7JG — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) December 29, 2018



The first episode, which airs tonight, features Simmba’s team as it’s guest. Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, and Sonu Sood will be seen as the special guests on the show.

A teaser starring Salim Khan, Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Sohail Khan was also released earlier.