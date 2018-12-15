The Fakir of Venice to release on Jan 18 next year

Mumbai: Anand Surapur’s upcoming flick The Fakir of Venice starring Farhan Akhtar and Annu Kapoor is all set to hit the screens on January 18 next year.

Apart from Farhan and Annu, the film also stars Kamal Sidhu and Valentina Carnelutti in pivotal roles.

The Fakir of Venice revolves around the two faces of every human which primarily comes out due to situations, needs, goals, and wants.

When asked about the delay of the film, director Anand Surapur said, “It was purely attributed to production issues. Since the last two years, we are working and sorting out internal issues and letting AR Rahman Sir, create good music for the film.”

As per reports, the makers have targeted to release it on more than 300 screens.

Further, the film producer Punit Desai said, “We have good interest and traction from various broadcast platforms like digital, satellite etc. It has turned out to be a practical and fruitful business venture for us.”