‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ not banned in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday said it has not banned the film ‘The Accidental Prime Minister‘.

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has played the role of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

In a tweet the department of public relations of Madhya Pradesh government said no decision was taken by the government to ban the film.

It said the media reports about the ban was not based on fact. It is worthwhile to mention that the film has sparked a row over alleged distortion of facts.

The government clarified after a section of media reported that the film, based on the book of the same name by Singh’s media advisor Sanjaya Baru, has been banned in the state.