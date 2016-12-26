PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Thailand deports Mahima Mishra to India

Bhubaneswar: Odisha police on Monday brought business tycoon Mahimananda Mishra and his aide Basant Bal from Bangkok to Odisha a day after they were detained in Thailand.

Mishra and Bal were accused of conspiring the killing of Mahendra Swain, a senior executive of Seaways Shipping Limited, a private stevedore firm at Paradeep on October 26.

DGP K B Singh said a team of Odisha police officers brought Mahima from Bangkok to Kolkata around 4.25 pm. Mahima was brought to Bhubaneswar around 8.30 pm and taken to Capital Hospital here for health check-up, which was mandatory before producing him in court.

Police whisked him away from the Capital Hospital amid tight security. He is likely to be produced in a court at Kujanga in Jagatsinghpur district on Tuesday. Police would later apply for his remand. Mahima Mishra refused to speak to media at Capital Hospital.

