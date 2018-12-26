Thackeray trailer released: Nawazuddin does justice to his character

Mumbai: The trailer of Bal Thackeray biopic, titled Thackeray, that features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role has been released and Nawazuddin does all the justice to the movie with his resemblance to the politician.

The movie is based on the life of Bal Thackeray also known as Balasaheb Thackeray, who founded the political party Shiv Sena. The trailer gives the audience a hint about the life of Bal Thackeray and his rise in the Maharashtra political circuit.

<>

</>

Thackeray is directed by Abhijit Panse and produced by Viacom Motion Pictures. It also stars Amrita Rao. The movie is slated for a January 25 release.

While the movie will compete against movies like Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Emraan Hashmi’s Cheat India and Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 on its release date, Nawazuddin with his Manto success is expected to gather all the applauds with the movie.