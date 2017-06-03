Headlines

Terrorists attacked Army convoy: 2 Soldiers killed, 4 injured

Srinagar: Two soldiers were killed and four injured after terrorists attacked an Army convoy which was moving from Jammu to Srinagar at Hillar Shahabad on the Jammu Srinagar national highway on Saturday morning.

The Army convoy, which was on its way to Jammu from Srinagar, was indiscriminately fired upon by terrorists near the Lower Munda toll post.

The Srinagar-Jammu national highway has been closed after the attack.

The attack on the Army convoy comes just hours after the Pakistani army violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Poonch and neighbouring sectors. Pakistani Rangers are using small arms, automatic guns and mortars. The Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively.

