Terrorists attack CRPF convoy in Kashmir: 5 Jawans injured

Srinagar: At least five CRPF personnel were injured on Thursday in a militant attack on the vehicle of security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Militants opened fire on the vehicle of the 96 Battalion CRPF at Lazibal in Anantnag district at 8.30 am, according to reports.

Three CRPF jawans received bullet injuries while two others were injured after getting hit by broken glass panes of the vehicle, the reports said.

The injured personnel have been admitted to a hospital and an operation has been launched to track down the assailants.