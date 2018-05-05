Terrorist gunned down in Srinagar’s Chattabal, Encounter underway

Srinagar: Security forces have killed one of the two terrorists who were hiding inside a house in Chattabal in Safakadal. The body of the terrorist is yet to be recovered.

Security forces have been locked in gunfight with terrorists in the Chattabal area in the heart of Srinagar. The encounter broke out during cordon-and-search operations in the locality after security forces received inputs that some terrorists were holed up there.

One CRPF soldier has been reported injured so far in the encounter, which broke out on Saturday morning. Local media outlets are reporting that the sounds of gunfire continue to rise from the area.

Local reports also quoted senior police officials say a joint team of the state police and CRPF had set up a cordon in the Gasi Mohalla area of Chattobal.