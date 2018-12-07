Terror outfit threatens to Kashmir varsity V-C

Srinagar: Terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen has issued a threat to the Vice Chancellor of Central University of Kashmir.

In a latest bid to cause unrest in Jammu and Kashmir they have alleged that the Vice Chancellor of the varsity, Mehrajuddin Mir is working with BJP-RSS and needs to be punished.

The Hizbul Mujahideen its letter has said the Vice Chancellor was furthering his own agenda in the university. It also accused him of working for the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a news channel reported.

The letter purportedly written by the terror outfit has gone viral on social media.

Reports said terror outfits had been organizing meetings and have discussed their strategies to fight Indian security forces.

The terror outfit had claimed in the letter that 16 of their operatives had attended the meeting.