Terror funding: NIA conducts raids in Kashmir, Delhi

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted searches across Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi after converting a preliminary enquiry into terror funding case, allegedly involving Hurriyat leaders, into a regular case.
NIA chief Sharad Kumar told TOI that 21 locations, including 14 in Kashmir and 7 in Delhi, were raided on early Saturday morning and added that the raids are likely to continue till afternoon.
Searches were also conducted at residence of some separatist leaders and their relatives, also at houses of Nayeem Khan, Farooq Ahmad Dar, who were recently questioned by NIA in Delhi.
In Delhi, raids are being conducted in Greater Kailash, Pitampura and Ballimaran in Chandni Chowk.
The probe into the matter was triggered by a sting operation, aired on a news channel, in which Mr Khan was allegedly seen confessing to receiving money from Pakistan-based terror groups through hawala channels