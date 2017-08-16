PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Terror funding case: NIA conducts searches at 12 locations in J&K

terror funding

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) teams are carrying out raids at 12 places in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla, Handwara and Srinagar in connection with its terror funding and civil unrest probe involving Hurriyat leaders.

As per sources, the fresh raids have been carried out on those people who have financial links with the Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

The names of these persons have been disclosed by seven separatists, who were arrested by the agency last month for allegedly organising the funds and civil unrest in the valley.

