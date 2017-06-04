Latest News Update

Terror funding case: NIA conducts fresh raids in J&K

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
terror funding

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday carried out fresh raids across Jammu and Kashmir in a case involving terror funding meant to fuel unrest in the valley.

NIA raids continue against Hurriyat leaders, at three locations of Srinagar and one in Jammu, sources said.

As per sources, Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s close aide Azaz Akbar’s house was raided early morning today.

On Saturday, NIA raided 22 locations, including 14-15 in Kashmir and seven in Delhi.

The raids follow days after NIA converted a preliminary enquiry into the terror funding, allegedly involving Hurriyat leaders, into a regular case.

Related Items:,
Comments

Most Popular

Dean Dean
11.0K
Headlines

ITER Placement Dean admits involvement of racket in placement scam
intensify intensify
2.8K
Headlines

Cyclone Mora to intensify further, Collectors of 4 districts asked to stay alert
Sarathi Sarathi
1.9K
State at Large

Tension prevailed in Pipal over Sarathi satsang
cyclonic storm cyclonic storm
1.9K
Headlines

Mora, cyclonic storm to trigger rain, thundershowers in State
Linkan Subudhi Linkan Subudhi
1.3K
Twin City

Social activist Linkan Subudhi seeks police help after finding her pics on porn site
To Top