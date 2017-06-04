Terror funding case: NIA conducts fresh raids in J&K

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday carried out fresh raids across Jammu and Kashmir in a case involving terror funding meant to fuel unrest in the valley.
NIA raids continue against Hurriyat leaders, at three locations of Srinagar and one in Jammu, sources said.
As per sources, Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s close aide Azaz Akbar’s house was raided early morning today.
On Saturday, NIA raided 22 locations, including 14-15 in Kashmir and seven in Delhi.
The raids follow days after NIA converted a preliminary enquiry into the terror funding, allegedly involving Hurriyat leaders, into a regular case.