Tension prevailed in Pipal over Sarathi satsang

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Sarathi

Paradip: Tension gripped Pipal village under Paradip lock police limits after two groups of locals clashed over the issue of organizing a meet (satsang) for paying obeisance to controversial self-styled godman Santosh Kumar Roul alias Sarathi Baba on Sunday.

Some followers led by Pravakar Samal were performing the ‘Satsang’ of Sarathi, who is currents behind bars at Choudwar Central Jail, meanwhile some villagers rushed to the spot and agitated it following which a clash broke out between the devotees and irked villagers.

However, police rushed to the village and restored normalcy. Cops have been deployed in the village to avoid any untoward situation, said IIC of Paradip Lock police station Chinmaya Rout.

