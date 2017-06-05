Tension at Pipili over couple’s death; locals torch three buses

Pipili: Tension prevailed in Pipili after death of a couple following in a bus accident at Hata Chhak in Pipili of Puri district on Monday.

Locals set three buses on fire over the incident.

The couple was identified as Hadu Khan (70) and his wife Kuni Bibi (63)of Dahangiria village under the Pipili police limits. They were going on a Luna moped when the bus named ‘Sarala’ ran over them at Pipili Haat Bazaar. The driver of the bus fled from the incident leaving the vehicle behind, as per sources.

The aggrieved people set afire the three buses after driving the passengers out of the vehicles.

Then locals blocked the Bhubaneswar-Puri NH-316 for nearly two hours, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded on both sides, sources said.