Tension in Bolangir as police vehicle hits Plus III girl student

Bolangir: Tension prevailed in Bhagirathi Chhakk in Bolangir district on Saturday as a speeding police vehicle hit a Plus III girl student injuring her critically.

The injured has been identified as Rinki Manhira, a student of Bidyabhusan Sanskrit College in the area.

As per sources, the mishap occurred while Rinki was on her way home on a bicycle when a police vehicle hit her. She has been admitted to the Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital here.

Following the incident, tension sparked in the area as locals blocked the road by burning tyres and bringing the vehicular movement to a standstill. The irate locals also demanded the construction of a bypass road in order to avoid further road mishaps.

Later, the locals allowed passing of vehicles after Sadar SDPO Khirasagar Nayak and inspector-in-charge Gokulananda Sahu reached the spot and discussed the matter with them.

Notably, in 2009, a diploma engineering student was run over by a police van. Following which, locals resorted to violence and torched a police station.

Expressing displeasure over the conduct of police vehicle drivers in the Town area, the locals alleged that such road accidents occur as the policemen drive the vehicle in an inebriated condition.

According to available information, the injured girl has been discharged from the hospital. On the other hand, the locals have lodged a written complaint against the vehicle driver.