Headlines

Tension in BJB College over girl student molestation

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Tension ran high at BJB College in capital city today after a girl student was allegedly molested on the premises.

Sources said, the victim, a BBA student was walking with a friend when some hostel inmates passes lewd comments on her. They molested the girl near the Chemistry Department this afternoon and when her male friend protested, he was thrashed with bricks.

After getting information, relatives of the boy rushed to the spot and a violent scuffle broke out.

On being informed police rushed to the spot and detained three persons in connection with the incident. Police personnel have been deployed on the campus to prevent any untoward incident.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

sex video sex video
4.5K
Headlines

Another sex video of Odia singer goes viral
summer vacation summer vacation
4.1K
Headlines

Odisha Govt announces summer vacation for all schools from tomorrow
Disha Patani Disha Patani
1.8K
Entertainment

In pic! Disha Patani’s washboard abs will force you to hit gym
To Top