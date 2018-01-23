Tension high in Koraput; Mob blocks road with Kunduli victim’s body, BJP calls for 12-hour Bandh

Koraput: Tension prevailed in Koraput district on Tuesday after family members of Kunduli gang-rape victim who ended her life yesterday, staged a road blockade on NH 26 at Hatapada keeping her body on the road.

The situation turned worse when hundreds of locals from Kunduli and adjoining areas gathered and participated in the protest on the NH and demanded immediate suspension of South Western Range DIG of Police and Koraput SP holding them responsible for the suicide.

They also demanded suspension of the doctors who conducted the medical examination of the victim following the gruesome incident.

Earlier in the day, kin of the deceased accompanied by former Congress MP Pradeep Majhi reached the Community Health Centre (CHC) and urged upon the medical authorities to take away the victim’s body. As the authorities did not agree, they forcefully took her body away sparking tension in the CHC.

In a bid to pacify the agitators, Koraput Collector, Additional Collector, and Semiliguda Tehsildar have reached the blockade spot.

Besides, the BJP has called for a 12-hour Bandh in Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada and Nabarangpur districts in protest of the victim’s suicide and alleged failure of the state government in providing justice to the gang-rape victim.

The BJP also demanded a CBI inquiry into the issue dubbing the suicide of the victim as a state government sponsored killing.

Notably, the girl from Sorisapadar village who was allegedly gang-raped by four men dressed up in the uniform of security personnel on October 10 near Kunduli market hung herself to death at her home yesterday.