Tension erupts during Kunduli gang rape victim’s discharge from SCB Hospital

Cuttack: Tension erupted during Kunduli gang rape victim’s discharge from SCB Hospital in Cuttack as police allowed only her mother to accompany the minor girl in the vehicle to return home.

While police allowed her mother only to accompany her during back home journey, her family members demanded that her aunt be allowed to go with her too.

Koraput MLA Krushna Chandra Sagaria supported the victim’s family and staged a dharna along with his supporters, following which tension erupted in the hospital premises and the cops reportedly had to resort to mild lathi charge.

The legislator later withdrew the dharna after police appeased him.

Later, she was allowed to leave the hospital along with her mother and aunt.

Notably, the Kunduli gang rape victim shifted to SCB Medical College & Hospital (SCBMCH) from Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College & Hospital in Koraput on November 19 after her health condition deteriorated.

Later, she was admitted in the Medicine intensive care unit (ICU) of SCBMCH as her health condition deteriorated.

Notably, the minor victim from Musaguda village was allegedly gang raped by a group of four men in uniform of jawans of Central Forces while returning from the Kunduli daily market on October 10.

She is currently in the custody of CWC as her family members refused to accept her after being discharged from the hospital.