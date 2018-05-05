State at Large

Tension erupts at Aarti steel plant in Cuttack after labourer’s death

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Aarti steel plant

Cuttack: Tension ran high in the premises of Aarti steel plant in Athagarh after a labourer died this morning while undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Cuttack, who was hit by a dumper inside the plant.

The workers staged a demonstration demanding compensation for the family of the deceased labourer, identified as Manas Swain of Dwarabatipur.

The incident took place on Friday when Swain was standing and the dumper driver, while reversing the vehicle, crushed him under the vehicle. Critical Swain was rushed to a private hospital in Cuttack where he succumbed to his injuries today.

The family of the deceased along with the locals later staged a demonstration outside the plant gate demanding maximum compensation. The plant authorities and Athagarh Tehsildar pacified the irate locals and are having discussion with them.

This is not the first such incident. Sources said a labourer had died in a similar way a few months ago after getting crushed under a dumper inside the plant.

