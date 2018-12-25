Tennis Ball Cricket Championship: Odisha settles for silver

Vijayawada: Odisha tennis ball cricket team settled for silver medal after losing to Uttar Pradesh in the final clash of 29th Senior Championship in Vijayawada of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

With this, the team bagged the second place for the fifth time.

The team led by skipper Prakash Sahoo clinched the second place after they were defeated by the Uttar Pradesh team with seven wickets in the final clash.

Odisha entered to the final after defeating Rajasthan with 5 wickets in the semi-final clash. Skipper Prakash Sahoo emerged as the man in the match.

The Odisha Tennis Ball Cricket Association congratulated the team coach & manager Chakradhar Majhi, and the players for their outstanding performance.