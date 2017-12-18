Ten killed in stampede in Bangladesh

Dhaka: At least 10 persons were killed and 15 others injured today in a stampede in Bangladesh during a funeral procession of a former Chittagong mayor, according to a media report.
Officials fear the toll might rise as several others have been injured in the incident at a convention centre in the port city’s Jamal Khan area, Dhaka Tribune reported.
Chowdhury, the Chittagong Metropolitan Awami League chief, had served the city corporation for 16 years. He died on Friday at the age of 73.