International

Ten killed in stampede in Bangladesh

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
stampede

Dhaka: At least 10 persons were killed and 15 others injured today in a stampede in Bangladesh during a funeral procession of a former Chittagong mayor, according to a media report.

Officials fear the toll might rise as several others have been injured in the incident at a convention centre in the port city’s Jamal Khan area, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Ten people have been killed and 15 others injured in a stampede at the funeral procession of former Chittagong mayor Mohiuddin Chowdhury, the report quoted officials as saying.

Chowdhury, the Chittagong Metropolitan Awami League chief, had served the city corporation for 16 years. He died on Friday at the age of 73.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Team India Team India
3.4K
Headlines

See Pics: Team India reaches Bhubaneswar
sex racket sex racket
1.7K
Headlines

Sex racket busted, two actresses arrested from five-star hotels
Odisha Odisha
968
Headlines

Odisha’s separated twins: Jaga to be discharged soon

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top