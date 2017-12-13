Twin City

Ten including 8 school students injured after van rams into sweets shop in city

Pragativadi News Service
Sailashree Vihar

Bhubaneswar: As many as 8 school students were injured after a school van they were travelling rammed into a sweets shop near Mangala temple at Sailashree Vihar Chhak under Chandrasekharpur police limits in the state capital on Wednesday.

According to reports, the school van met an accident with a scooter following which the driver of the vehicle lost control of wheels and the van rammed into the sweets shop.

The scooter rider and sweets shopkeeper sustained critical injuries as they accidentally fell into a hot utensil during the mishap.

On being informed, local police rushed to the spot and rescued the injured along with locals. The cops also seized the vehicle and held the school van driver.

The 10 injured including 8 school children were admitted to a city-based private hospital.

Tension prevailed after the incident as locals alleged that even as more than 5000 commuters pass through Sailashree Vihar main road, the Commissionerate Police is apathetic towards setting up a Traffic outpost.

Irked over the rising numbers of road mishaps at the same spot, the locals demanded the construction of speed breakers and traffic outpost at the earliest otherwise they will resort to stage protest.

