Temple priest molests woman in Odisha, makes video viral

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: A Married woman from Jharpara area today lodged a complaint at Mahila police station here that a priest from Jharpara area is blackmailing her on the basis of an obscene video he recorded allegedly after drugging her.

As per a complaint lodged by the victim, the priest, Saroj Kumar Dash, used to visit her house to perform puja at frequent intervals and a friendly relationship had developed between them. As the woman needed some money, she had mortgaged gold ornaments with the priest.

When the woman went to his house for mortgaging her gold ornaments, Dash offered her a spiked drink.

After consuming the drink, the woman fell unconscious. She complained that the accused molested her taking the opportunity and recorded the act with a mobile phone.

The complainant further alleged that the priest then started forcing her to keep physical relationship with him and uploaded the video on social media after she rejected his demands.

Police have started investigation into the incident by recording the woman’s statement.

